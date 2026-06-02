/Raakh trailer: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir feature together for this gritty thriller based on real life incident

Ali Fazal plays an investigative police officer in Amazon Prime Video’s new web series Raakh. The series' trailer was unveiled on Monday and promises to be a grim drama based on a real-life incident. Set in 1970s Delhi, the series also features Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir in the lead.

About Raakh Trailer

The hard-hitting trailer of Raakh begins with a question that no parent ever wants to hear: “Bacche kab se gayab hain?” (how long have the kids been missing?)

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Set against the backdrop of late 1970s Delhi, at a time when parents believed their children were safe to step outside alone after sunset, a shocking crime shatters this belief for the entire nation. Through haunting, atmospheric montages, the trailer captures the parents’ desperate hope of finding their children. To catch those behind the heinous crime, sub-inspector Jayprakash — played with fierce intensity by Ali Fazal — launches a relentless manhunt that drags him into the twisted psyche of the perpetrators, exposing a lack of morality so extreme it reveals the very darkest corners of human evil.

The series also features Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

More about Raakh

The show is based on the tragic Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, which shocked the entire nation back in 1978.

The series Raakh is directed and executive-produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi.

Watch the trailer of Raakh here:

The cast on what drew them to Raakh

“When I was first approached for Raakh, I expected it to be a conventional investigative crime thriller, but the moment I read the script, I was drawn in. Anusha, Sandeep and Prosit have woven a story that is layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism,” said Ali Fazal, who plays the role of SI Jayprakash in the series. “Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural. I believe it will make for a riveting watch for audiences in India and globally.”

“Raakh came to me at a time when I’ve become very conscious of the stories I choose to be part of. What drew me to it was how layered and emotionally complex it is. While it unfolds as a thriller, at its heart it is a deeply human story,” said actor Sonali Bendre, who plays Mona Arora.

“The series gave me the opportunity to explore emotional spaces I hadn’t tapped into before as an actor. Mona is a character who carries both vulnerability and quiet strength, and portraying her was incredibly rewarding. Working with Prosit, Anusha and Sandeep was a joy, and I’m grateful for the sensitivity and honesty they brought to the storytelling. I hope audiences are as moved by the story as we were while bringing it to life.”

“Raakh for me is not just an investigative crime drama. It is a multi-layered story that grabs you from the very first frame,” said actor Aamir Bashir, who plays Lt. Col. Ashok Arora. “What makes my character fascinating and challenging is that here’s a man defined by discipline and regimen, navigating immense grief and turmoil, a situation one cannot possibly be prepared for. Portraying this role has been one of the most challenging experiences of my career. This journey would not have been possible without my co-actors, Sonali and Ali, along with the fantastic team behind the lens.”