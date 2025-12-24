/Mirzapur: The Film-Ali Fazal drops first sneak peek as Guddu Bhaiya | Watch

Ali Fazal has sparked excitement among fans by sharing the BTS from Mirzapur: The Film. The actor shared the first sneak peek of his character Guddu Bhaiya from the film's sets, confirming the shooting for the theatrical adaptation of the hit crime series is underway in Rajasthan.

Ali Fazal shares a BTS video

The video features Fazal in the character of Guddu arriving on the sets. His intense avatar in the landscapes of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur looks promising enough to send the fans to frenzy. Taking the video to Instagram, Fazal wrote, "MIRZAPUR THE FILM. Shooting now. Rajasthan Schedule. Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha… To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes."

Talking about stepping back to the role, Ali Fazal said, “Stepping back into Guddu Bhaiya’s world is always intense. This character carries a certain weight, a silence that speaks louder than words. Filming in Jaisalmer has added a whole new texture to the story, and this is just a small glimpse of the journey we’re on.”

About Mirzapur: The Film

This film is a big-screen expansion of the hit OTT crime series. Presented by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Excel Entertainment, About Mirzapur: The Film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Puneet Krishna. It brings back Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

Revolving around the gritty world of power, politics, and the criminal underbelly of northern India, Mirzapur: The Film is scheduled to release in 2026.