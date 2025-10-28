/Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi wrap up Banaras schedule for Mirzapur

The wait for Mirzapur: The Movie just got even more thrilling! The powerhouse trio—Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), and Shweta Tripathi (Golu Gupta)—have officially wrapped the Banaras schedule of the much-awaited film.

After two weeks of intense shooting in the vibrant lanes and ghats of Banaras, the cast and crew concluded a major leg of the film that saw huge fan excitement, with behind-the-scenes glimpses flooding social media. The team is now set to resume filming in Mumbai right after Diwali.

Speaking about returning to Banaras, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “Every time I come to Banaras, I feel a deep sense of belonging. This city has a rhythm of its own—it’s spiritual, raw, and alive. Shooting Mirzapur: The Movie here reminded me why this world feels so real to all of us. Kaleen Bhaiya was born here in spirit, and every time I step into his shoes, it’s like revisiting an old chapter with new meaning. The warmth and curiosity of people here always make the experience special.”

Ali Fazal added, “Banaras carries its own kind of madness—and that madness is a big part of Guddu’s journey too. Being back here felt nostalgic yet fresh. We’ve lived with these characters for years, but every new story brings a new challenge. This leg was charged with energy, emotion, and a lot of love from fans who showed up at every corner to watch us film. It’s inspiring to see how deeply Mirzapur has connected with people across generations.”

Sharing her thoughts, Shweta Tripathi Sharma said, “Banaras has given me so much as an actor—it’s almost poetic that I keep finding myself here for roles that define me. Golu’s journey has been one of transformation and inner strength, and shooting in Banaras makes that emotion feel real. The people here treat Mirzapur as their own story, and that’s such a rare and beautiful thing to witness. This schedule was intense, emotional, and full of gratitude. Now I’m looking forward to taking that same energy to our next schedule in Mumbai.”