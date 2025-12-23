/'Mama is only acting, okay?' Kiara Advani on how she spoke to her daughter before birth

Kiara Advani is the new mom on the block. After taking a months-long break following the birth of her daughter, Saraayah, the actress has returned to work. Recently, she got candid about motherhood and how her life has been lately.

Advani gave birth to her and husband Sidharth Malhotra's first child, a girl, on July 15, 2025.

New mom Kiara talks about her motherhood journey

In her first interview with Vogue, the actress spoke about the happiness her new role as a mother has brought into her life.

Talking about motherhood, Advani said that becoming a mother has not dissolved or blurred her career. Instead, everything has become more textured now.

“When I’m with Saraayah, I’m really with her. When I bathe her, I notice everything—her eyelashes, her tiny fingers, her giggles. These micro-moments feel so precious,” the War 2 actress said.

Balancing her career while watching her daughter grow, Advani is handling it all. She schedules work calls between feeding times and listens to narrations when her baby is asleep.

“I’ve become very focused about how I use the gaps. Earlier, time could just leak away. Now, I feel responsible for it,” she said.

Mama is only acting, okay? This isn’t real.” Kiara recalls talking to daughter during pregnancy

During her pregnancy, Advani worked for seven months and even made history by walking the Met Gala 2025 red carpet. Speaking about that phase, she shared how she used to talk to her baby before filming emotional scenes.

Sneaking into the narrow bathroom of her vanity van and placing a hand on her stomach and whisper, “Mama is only acting, okay? This isn’t real.” Kiara said.

During the chat, the new mommy said that the remedies for her mental exhaustion are the “sound of Saraayah giggling in her sleep”

