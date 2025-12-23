/Salman Khan defies age, flexes muscles in a new Instagram post as he approaches his 60th birthday

Salman Khan is turning 60 in 5 days but the actor’s latest post clearly indicates that age is just a number for the Bollywood star. On Monday, the actor took to social media to remind fans that he was approaching an important milestone in his life on December 27, however, in his own style. In the photo, Salman looks fit as he shows off his sculpted legs and arms.

Salman Khan flexes his muscles ahead of his birthday

Salman shared a series of photos on Instagram on Monday. In the photos, Salman is seen hanging out in his gym, dressed in a black vest and blue shorts. He flexes his massive arms and strong legs in photos, showing off a clean-shaven look and a body that defies age.

Alongside the pictures, he cheekily wrote, “I wish I could look like this when I am 60! 6 days from now.”

Needless to say, the post was flooded with comments from Salman's friends and fans as they expressed love and admiration.

Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "And you do and will forever." Ekta Kapoor wrote, "At 45 also u look good sir." Vindu Dara Singh added, "Looking good bro."

Meanwhile, fans drooled over the superstar’s physique. One fan called him a "boom fitness icon," while another wrote, "Happy Birthday Bhai In Advance."

A comment read, "Bhai. You are looking extremely handsome and fit. God bless you. Wishing you in advance for your big day ahead."

Salman Khan’s projects

The actor wrapped up hosting duties of Bigg Boss 19 last month. Now, he is pushing boundaries and will be seen in an action film called Battle of Galwan. The film features him as an army officer and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is described as one of the most physically demanding projects Salman has ever undertaken. The film also co-stars Chitrangada Singh.