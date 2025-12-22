LOGIN
From Joe Root to Agha Salman, top 5 highest run scorers in 2025

Published: Dec 22, 2025, 16:23 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 16:23 IST

2025 is about to get over, and it’s time we take a look at those who have scored the most runs across formats this year. To everyone’s surprise, one Indian and Pakistani batter made the list. 

Shubman Gill (IND) – 1764 Runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (IND) – 1764 Runs

Newly-appointed India's Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has scored the most runs among all batters across three formats this year, slamming 1764 runs in 35 matches. His overall average reads 49, while his highest score is 269 against England during the Edgbaston Test.

Shai Hope (WI) – 1760 Runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shai Hope (WI) – 1760 Runs

West Indies' batting mainstay Shai Hope has had a tremendous year too, scoring 1760 runs across three formats. The right-handed whacked five hundreds and nine fifties, all while averaging 40 with the bat in hand.

Joe Root (ENG) – 1598 Runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Joe Root (ENG) – 1598 Runs

The only active player on this list, whose tally is bound to increase with the Boxing Day Test scheduled in Melbourne, England veteran Joe Root currently sits in third place with 1598 runs and counting. In 24 matches played across formats, Root has hit seven tons and five fifties.

Brian Bennett (ZIM) – 1585 Runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Brian Bennett (ZIM) – 1585 Runs

The right-handed batter is among the top run-getters this year. In 39 matches, Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett has scored 1585 runs, at an overall average of 35.22. In this calendar year, Bennett has hit three hundreds and eight fifties.

Agha Salman (PAK) – 1569 Runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Agha Salman (PAK) – 1569 Runs

Pakistan T20I captain Agha Salman also made it to the list, scoring 1569 runs across three formats. The right-hander played most matches off all the above-mentioned players (56), registering two centuries and nine fifties. He also led Pakistan to the Asia Cup final this year, where they lost to India in Dubai.

