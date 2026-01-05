/Meet top 5 batters fastest to 13,000 Test runs

From Joe Root to Jacques Kallis, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to 13,000 runs in Tests. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid
Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of batters fastest to 13,000 runs in Tests. To achieve this milestone, he took 163 matches and 266 innings.
The former South African all-rounder, Jacques Kallis, is the second quickest to reach 13,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone in 159 matches and 269 innings.
The former Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, features third on this list. He took 275 innings and 162 matches to achieve 13,000 runs in Tests.
Ponting achieved this milestone during a Test match between Australia and India at Adelaide in 2012.
Indian legend Rahul Dravid features fourth on this list, taking 160 matches and 277 innings to achieve this milestone.
England batting stalwart, Joe Root, features next on this list. He took 279 innings and 153 matches to achieve 13,000 runs in Tests.
Root achieved this milestone during a Test match between England and Zimbabwe at Nottingham in 2025.