/Bhaijaan meets Captain Jack Sparrow! Salman Khan and Johnny Depp's epic red carpet moment, netizens go wild

Salman Khan and Johnny Depp's poses together, and netizens are not at all calm. 2025 is coming to an end, and it's waving goodbye by giving the world one of the pictures that Salman Khan's fans are going to keep as a treasure for years to come.

The Red Sea International Film Festival is currently underway, and stars from across the world are in Jeddah to celebrate the films.

Photos and videos of the stars at the festival have gone viral across the internet. However, the photo that surely deserves the tag of the “picture of the year” has come out, and it has Indian superstar Salman posing with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Salman Khan and Johnny Depp post at Red Sea Film Festival

Salman and Johnny crossed paths on the red carpet at the 5th edition of the Red Sea

International Film Festival. On 11 Dec, the official handle of the festival shared a picture that was sure to go viral.

Sharing the picture, they captioned it as,''Live from the red carpet; as part of the award ceremony; Salman Khan and Johnny Deep.''

In the picture, both the actors looked dapper as Khan was seen wearing a blue suit with a matching shirt and pants. Meanwhile, Depp wore a grey coat with a matching black shirt. Adding more drama, he also carried a scarf and glasses with tinted pink lenses, and of course, his long hair added charisma to his looks.

Netizens react to the union of Salman and Johnny

As expected, the picture of Salman and Johnny, the two most-talked-about stars, surely went viral.

Looking at this union, netizens went crazy. One user commented on the picture,''I'm screaming 😭😭 Salman Khan x Johnny Depp 🔥🔥.''

Another user wrote,''Baijan and Johnny deep ❤️❤️🔥🔥.''

Third user wrote,''When Bollywood’s Biggest Superstar meets Hollywood’s Coolest Rebel… magic happens! 🔥❤️ Loving this epic moment at Red Sea Film Festival!''

Apart from Depp, Khan also met American actor Idris Elba. Presenting the actor with the Red Sea Honoree Award to the Hollywood actor, Salman welcomed, saying, “I'm really happy to be here. It's a pleasure to be at the Red Sea Film Festival and an honour to present an award to a very talented actor. I've seen his films and I like his films. I've seen him at the theatres and I've seen him at his home with my friends and family. So, please welcome Idris Elba.”