Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is running successfully in theatres across the world. However, despite all the buzz, it has been reported that the movie has not been screened in any Gulf country.

Released on Dec 5, the movie, which comes with a cast of superstars, including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi, has crossed Rs 300 crore globally after garnering mixed reviews from critics and audience alike.

Why was Dhurandhar movie banned in GCC countries?



Today, 12 Dec, Ranveer's film completes one week at the theatres, and amid all, it has been reported that the movie didn't get clearance for release in the Middle East, allegedly due to its anti-Pakistan stance.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the movie has not been released in Gulf countries or the UAE/GCC belt. However, it has been said that the makers tried to get clearance for the movie; unfortunately, they didn't get approval.

A source has said that Dhurandhar has not been released in countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

'’There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an ‘anti-Pakistan film’. Also, in the past, such films have failed to procure a release in this region. Yet, the team of Dhurandhar made an attempt, but sadly, all the countries did not approve of the theme of the film. This is why Dhurandhar hasn't been released in any of the Gulf countries,” the source said.

The Gulf region, home to many Indian migrants, is one of the crucial markets for Indian films and plays a major role in box office numbers. However, this ban would hamper the overall net collection of the movie.

Indian films banned in the Middle East

This is not the first time the UAE has banned an Indian film over the mention of an anti-Pakistan stance. In 2024, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter was banned in Gulf countries and the UAE. Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat were also banned in several countries in the Middle East over their content.

What is Dhurandhar about?

Written and directed by Dhar, who famously helmed URI: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar revolves around India's secret mission. A man named Jagjeet Singh Sanghi, with a new name, Hamza Ali Mazari, is sent to the Lyari town of Karachi, a place inhabited by gangsters such as Rehman Dakait and others. Using his clever tactics, he soon becomes the close ally of Dakait and gains entry into the inner circles of the gangsters and their corrupt world.