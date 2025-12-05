/Dhurandhar movie review: Aditya Dhar delivers a big-screen experience we needed, powered by Ranveer & Akshaye

Dhurandhar is a film that the Hindi audience has been waiting for. Director Aditya Dhar has delivered a truly thrilling outing with a versatile team of actors. As a film critic who has watched countless movies in theatres, I can say that many recent Hindi films, or most, felt like something you could easily wait to watch on OTT rather than spend money on a ticket, unless you are someone who genuinely craves the theatre experience. But finally, a film has arrived that truly deserves to be watched on the big screen.

Dhurandhar is a complete cinematic experience, carried by impeccable performances, a gripping and thrilling plot, and an overall execution that is genuinely outstanding. What is Dhurandhar, what is it about, where does it win the audience’s heart, and where does it fall short? Read on:

What is Dhurandhar about?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Inspired by true events, the movie begins in 1999 with the Kandahar hijack incident, when an Indian flight's passengers were held hostage for seven days, and the country was forced to release three terrorists, including Masood Azhar. R Madhavan plays Indian intelligence officer Ajay Sanyal, who is shown negotiating with the hijackers on the ground. However, due to pressure from higher officials, he ends up agreeing to the hijackers’ demands, leading to the release of the terrorists.

Cut to the next major incident, the 2001 terrror attack on Indian Parliament. Following this, the Indian government finally agrees to Sanyal’s advice to plan an undercover operation aimed at dismantling terrorism in the neighbouring country, Pakistan.

We are then introduced to Ranveer Singh, in a rugged, long-haired look, as he crosses borders through Afghanistan and enters Lyari, a densely populated town in Pakistan. He has contacts there who help him settle into his new identity. The town is controlled by rival gangs and is a place that can shift power.

Living as Hamza Ali Mazari, a Baloch man, Ranveer’s character quickly rises in the local area. He gets close to the gang leader Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna). Hamza earns Rehman’s trust by saving his younger son during an attack in which the elder son is killed by a rival gang led by Babu Dakait (played by Asif Ali Haider Khan). Hamza convinces Rehman to take revenge, and in return, he slowly becomes one of Rehman’s trusted bodyguards and a key member of his operations, gaining access to his illegal business dealings.

We also meet Jameel Yamali (Rakesh Bedi), a politician who brings humour and a sharp satirical edge to the story.

As the narrative progresses, new characters are revealed at the right moments. Hamza gradually learns about every key player in the region or in undercover sinister acts done to fulfil their terrorist motifs, whether it is ISI’s Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), who is planning a terrorist attack on India, or SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan (Sanjay Dutt). Aslam Khan is introduced as a jinn, who has deep hatred toward Balochistan and Rehman Dakait, one of its most influential leaders. His personal rivalry with Rehman forms a parallel story in the movie and becomes another intriguing storyline.

What ensues is a blend of intelligence operations, gritty action and underworld conspiracies, and the world of Dhurandhar comes alive.

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s film grips you throughout

From the very beginning, Dhurandhar sets a gritty and thrilling tone. Its pacing and screenplay constantly make you wonder what will happen next.

Dhurandhar Photograph: (X)

Also written by Aditya Dhar, the film unfolds through titled chapters starting from Chapter 1: The Price of Peace, which is centred on Kandahar, Chapter 2: Stranger in the Lands, followed by others. The chapter-based structure explains a complex story linearly, without confusing the audience.

I have seen this narrative style used in films like Emma Stone’s Poor Things. I do not know from where Dhar may have taken inspiration from, but this is the kind of inspiration suitable for movies like Dhurandhar, where multiple stories, political agendas and characters are intertwined. While patriotism is a genre that is currently hot in Hindi cinema, with every second director exploring this theme, this film is also one in this genre. But this theme is introduced in a very new and different format.

Akshaye Khanna Photograph: (X)

What made this fictionalised movie more impactful was the inclusion of real footage and audio from the terrorist attacks, which enhances the overall impact.

Dhurandhar: What works and what doesn't?

The writing and screenplay of the movie are well-managed, without any over-the-top, chest-thumping patriotic drama that the audience is tired of, or heavy monologues or dialogues. The film maintains a gripping narrative tone, led by Ranveer’s character Hamza, while also giving equal importance to every other character. The cherry on the cake is the performances, wherein the good writing is supported by the cast.

Needless to say, each actor has gotten into the skin of the characters. Ranveer brings back the Khilji vibe from Padmavat with long hair, and his silence shouts.

Madhavan as Ajay is fantastic, Arjun as ISI head is dangerously gripping, and Akshaye Khanna is the soul of the movie with his performance. Sara Arjun plays her character of a 19-year-old well in the movie, and wins every frame she's in.

Where the movie lacks

The film falters with its length. It’s not just long; it’s very long. A few scenes could have been cut down, and kept for OTT release. However, with this length of more than three hours, the audience doesn't roll their eyes. The other part that would have been interesting is the climax. As compared to the whole film, it lacks the thrill and fails to hold interest.

The brutal deaths and fight scenes would have been cut down too, but it's manageable, as it's not exaggerated or sensationalised.

Final verdict

Dhurandhar comes with a digestible story and compelling performances, despite the complex theme. The music of the movie adds more thrill. This, as per the makers, is the first part and a sequel is expected. The first part has established the characters and story well, and the second part, set to release in March, will dive deep into the story of Hamza, his real identity and whether he'll be able to take revenge for the innocent deaths in terrorist attacks.