/Arunachal CM Pema Khandu ranks India's 4th richest CM, wealthiest in Northeast: ADR report

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu ranked as India's fourth-richest chief minister and the wealthiest in the Northeast, with declared assets totalling Rs 332.56 crore, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Based on self-sworn election affidavits of all 31 sitting CMs across 28 states and three Union Territories, the report identified Khandu as one of just four billionaire chief ministers in India.



Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio holds the fifth spot nationally with declared assets of Rs 46.95 crore, followed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Rs 35.16 crore. Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma has reported assets worth Rs 14.06 crore, while Tripura CM Manik Saha's declared assets stand at Rs 13.90 crore.

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Report highlights CMs with liabilities

Among other northeastern chief ministers, Sikkim CM PS Tamang declared assets worth Rs 6.69 crore, Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Rs 4.13 crore, and Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh Rs 2.38 crore. In addition, the report also highlighted liabilities of chief ministers reporting Khandu of Rs 180.27 crore, the second highest nationwide after Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar. Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma ranked as the third CM with liabilities of Rs 16.86 crore.



The ADR analysis reveals that India's chief ministers hold average declared assets of Rs 118.07 crore, with four of them qualifying as billionaires. Together, the 31 chief ministers have reported total assets amounting to Rs 3,660 crore, alongside an average annual self-declared income of Rs 6.54 crore.