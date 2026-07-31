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Spider-Man Brand New Day BO day 1: Tom Holland starrer surpasses No Way Home's India opening

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:08 IST
Spider-Man Brand New Day BO day 1: Tom Holland starrer surpasses No Way Home's India opening

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Photograph: (X)

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released in cinemas on June 30 in India. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink in key roles, the film has surpassed the opening figures of previous installment Spider-Man: No Way Home. Read more to know. 

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day swung into theatres in India on July 30. This superhero film marks Tom Holland's fourth solo outing as Peter Parker and the latest installment in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise. The movie has opened to a record-breaking response, surpassing the day 1 India opening of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Day 1 opening in India of Spider-Man: Brand New Day vs Spider-Man: No Way Home

On day 1, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's net collection of India is Rs 60.60 crore across 17,250 shows, as per the Sacnilk report. This brings India's total gross collection to Rs 72.44 crore.

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The overall occupany has been recorded on day is 72.3%. The English version of the film had minted Rs 32.25 crore, followed by Hindi version- Rs 22 crore, Kannada version- Rs. 0.03 crore, Malayalam version- Rs 0.07 crore, Tamil version- Rs 3 crore and Telugu version- Rs 3.25 crore.

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While, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had released in cinemas on December 16, 2021, the India net collection on first day was Rs 32.67 crore, in the same report. The gross collection of India was Rs 41.50 crore and the overall occupany was 66.17%. On day 1, the English version of the film had collected Rs 21.60 crore followed by the Hindi version- Rs 8.27 crore, Tamil version- Rs 1.70 crore and Telugu version- Rs 1.10 crore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Holland’s best performance as the web-slinging superhero. He truly has come of age much like Peter Parker. This isn’t the best Spider-Man film in the franchise, but it still makes for an entertaining watch for its interesting cameos, Peter and MJ’s love story and the growth Peter shows as a superhero.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, features Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. It follows the story of Peter Parker as he navigates total isolation, fights crime as an urban vigilante, and faces a mind-controlling threat.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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