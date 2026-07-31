/Meta India head booked as cyber police crack down on 'obscene' morphed PM Modi videos

Cybercrime police have registered two cases against the operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts, along with Meta's India head, over the alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over the NEET paper leak.

The cases were filed based on complaints by BJP supporters, who alleged that manipulated videos and images of the Prime Minister were being circulated on Meta-owned social media platforms.

Police have invoked relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, naming the operators of the identified social media accounts as well as Meta's India head as co-accused.

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"We have issued a notice to Meta about the cases registered and the objectionable links reported by the complainants. We are also trying to collect details about the accused to identify and arrest them," a cybercrime investigator said.

Accounts being traced

By Thursday evening, all the links mentioned in the complaints had become inactive. However, investigators said efforts are underway to trace the individuals behind the Facebook and Instagram accounts.

One of the complainants, T. Saikiran Goud, a member of the Telangana BJP's social media core committee, submitted around 20 Facebook and Instagram links to police on Wednesday night and sought action against Meta for allegedly hosting the content.

"On behalf of Telangana BJP karyakarthas, we seek an investigation into certain Instagram accounts that have been publishing and circulating content which, in our opinion, is derogatory towards the Prime Minister and appear to promote narratives that may be prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and public order of the nation," Goud said in his complaint.

He also urged police to identify those operating the accounts and initiate legal proceedings against them.

Second complaint alleges obscene content

In a separate complaint, S. Aravind Reddy, a BJP supporter from Nampally, alleged that several Instagram accounts had shared "obscene" and digitally manipulated videos and images.

"I came across multiple morphed and digitally manipulated videos and images depicting the Prime Minister, US President and former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in an obscene, derogatory and misleading manner. Such content has the potential to mislead the public," Reddy alleged in his complaint.