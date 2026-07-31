US President Donald Trump on Thursday (July 30) announced what he described as a "historic agreement" for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, saying the breakthrough marks a key step in implementing his 20-point plan to end the war. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his "Board of Peace" had secured the agreement, calling it a major milestone towards achieving lasting peace and security in the region.

"The Board of Peace has reached an agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza," Trump wrote, adding that the deal represented historic progress after months of conflict.

What is Trump's 20-point plan?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump said the disarmament agreement forms part of his broader 20-point roadmap for ending the Gaza war. Under the plan, Gaza would eventually be governed by a new Palestinian administration working alongside the Board of Peace, while addressing Israel's security concerns to ensure the enclave is no longer used as a base for attacks.

According to Trump, the agreement will be implemented in phases. As Hamas and other armed groups complete disarmament, Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from Gaza. An International Stabilisation Force, working with a newly established Palestinian police force, would then assume responsibility for maintaining security for both Gaza's residents and neighbouring Israel.

Trump also said the threat that emerged from the 7 October attacks would not be allowed to re-emerge under the new security framework.

Mediators credited

The US president thanked Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their role in mediating the negotiations, while also praising his own negotiating team for securing the agreement.

Trump contrasted the latest development with the situation a year ago, when Gaza was engulfed in war, a deep humanitarian crisis and hostages remained in captivity, saying considerable progress had been made despite challenges that remain.

Talks continue amid violence

Earlier on Thursday, sources told Reuters that talks in Cairo between mediators and Hamas leaders on implementing the US-backed peace plan had shown rare signs of progress. However, an Israeli official said the terms currently under discussion were not yet acceptable.