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Child marriage still exists in India in 2026? NCW sets 2030 deadline to end it

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 13:58 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 13:58 IST
Child marriage still exists in India in 2026? NCW sets 2030 deadline to end it

A girl child takes part in an awareness campaign against child marriage during the pre-celebration of 'Akshaya Tritiya', in Bikaner on Apr 28, 2025. Photograph: (ANI)

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The National Commission for Women has set a target of eliminating child marriage across India by 2030, with an interim goal of reducing cases by 10% by 2026. The commission says the practice remains a major concern. 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has set an ambitious target of eliminating child marriage across India by 2030, with an interim goal of reducing its incidence by 10 per cent by 2026, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Thursday (Jul 30)

Speaking at a press conference during her visit to Tripura, Rahatkar said the commission was working with state governments to accelerate efforts against child marriage, particularly in states where the practice remains widespread.

"We have set a target to reduce child marriage to zero by 2030 across the nation and achieve a 10 per cent reduction by 2026 to meet the main target," she said.

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India still has child marriage?

Yes, though illegal, the practice still exists in India. According to official data, the national average of child marriage in India stands at 23.3 per cent. West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura record some of the country's highest rates, with more than 40 per cent of women in these states married before the age of 18.

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Focus on trafficking and women's safety

Rahatkar, who has been in Tripura since Tuesday, held a series of meetings and awareness programmes on child marriage, girl trafficking, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and women's welfare.

She said she held discussions with Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and Special Secretary of Social Education and Social Welfare Tapan Kumar Das to review the state's initiatives for women's empowerment and safety.

"Today, we had a constructive discussion... on the initiatives taken by the state government for women's welfare," she said.

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Describing Tripura as a border state vulnerable to cross-border trafficking, Rahatkar said she also met officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) to discuss measures to sensitise personnel and strengthen efforts to prevent the trafficking of girls across the international border.

Calling child marriage a "serious concern", she said government agencies were working continuously to address the issue in the state.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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