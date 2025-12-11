/Alia Bhatt unveils first glimpse of Alpha at Red Sea Film Festival, calls it a 'risk'

Alia Bhatt attended the Red Sea Film Festival in the most fashionable way one could imagine. At a special segment of the festival, a curated video featuring Bhatt’s films across genres, including Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, was showcased.

The Bollywood diva had a wonderful time as she spoke about her love for cinema, her career, and many other things. However, the highlight came when she gave festivalgoers their first look at her upcoming movie Alpha.

According to Deadline, Bhatt teased Alpha, her upcoming Yash Raj film.

Alia Bhatt passed through the Red Sea Film Festival this afternoon, where she teased Alpha, Yash Raj Films’ first female-led spy film, which is set for release in 2026.

Apart from giving a short preview of the film, Bhatt also talked about it, saying that it will

be a risky proposition in the marketplace.

“Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed,” Bhatt said.

The first look played at the festival has not been shared on the social media.

Alpha will be the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which so far has consisted of all male-led films. It will be the seventh film in the universe, which started with Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.