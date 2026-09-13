/Reacher actor Alan Ritchson, wife Catherine part ways after 20 years of marriage

Reacher actor Alan Ritchson and his wife, Catherine Ritchson, have decided to part ways 20 years after their marriage. The couple shared the news in a joint statement on social media, stating that their main focus is the three children they share.

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Alan Ritchson and Catherine's relationship

The duo first met during high school, and later reconnected after some time apart. Catherine was studying at the University of Florida when Alan was in Miami for a modelling assignment, and the two eventually resumed their relationship.

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They married on May 12, 2006, and share three sons. The couple has mostly kept their family life private.

The confirmation of their separation comes months after TMZ, citing legal documents, reported that Alan had filed for divorce in December 2025. The report further added that the couple reconciled in March before ultimately announcing their separation in September.