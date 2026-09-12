/‘Differences should not become disputes’: Modi, Xi stress long term India-China ties during bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday (Sept 12) welcomed the steady progress in India China bilateral relations and called for a strategic and long term approach to ties, as the two leaders held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Xi Jinping’s visit to India is his first in seven years following Galwan disputes in 2020 which led to fatalities on both sides. However, the two leaders last met in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in August 2025.

“The two leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. They reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

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“Differences should not become disputes,” it added.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India China ties must be guided by three mutuals: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

Modi raises border peace, calls for adherence to agreements

During the bilateral talks, Modi stressed that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain essential for relations between the two countries.

“Prime Minister emphasized that peace and tranquility in the border areas remains an essential basis for the continued development of bilateral relations. He underlined the need for both sides to observe existing agreements and understandings on border related issues,” the MEA statment reads.

The two leaders also expressed their commitment to finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution to the boundary question. They agreed that the issue should be approached from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long term interests of the people of both countries.

The discussions come as India and China continue efforts to improve bilateral ties and address their longstanding boundary concerns.

Modi, Xi discuss trade, people-to-people ties

The two leaders also took note of progress in people to people ties and called for further promotion of cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between India and China.

On economic and trade relations, they stressed the need to address concerns on both sides, including the structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues.

They also called for facilitating meaningful and predictable market access between the two countries.

“The two leaders agreed that both sides must continue to expand common ground on regional and global issues, and in addressing challenges,” the MEA statement said.

Prime Minister also appreciated China's support for India's BRICS chairship and its contributions towards the success of the BRICS Summit-2026.