As the 18th BRICS Summit takes place in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen holding hands, sharing hugs and smiles with world leaders from Russia, China and Iran. The Summit comes at a time amid heightened geopolitical tensions and challenging times for several nations as they reel from the effects of wars in West Asia and Europe. Visuals from the high-stakes summit went viral, showing PM Modi sharing moments with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

While language may be a barrier for the leaders, the leaders seem to connect well with each other, sharing a bond and sending a strong message to the rest of the world. Here’s what body language expert Gaurav Gill told WION.

PM Modi and Xi

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Speaking about a video showing PM Modi welcoming Xi at the summit, Gill said the two leaders’ body language shows authority, confidence, interest, and respect.

“When he (PM Modi) goes ahead and welcomes him (Chinese President Xi), he extends his hand first, and then that’s a sign of welcoming, and there is clear authority,” Gill said.

He further explains, “When he brings him here, you see... When the Chinese president is standing and listening, he puts both hands at the back. That is a sign of respect and interest in what has been delivered to him.”

“Also when he’s standing, there is distance between his feet that speaks of authority. A similar thing can be seen for our Indian PM; there’s a lot of confidence and authority as they shake hands, and as they go, PM Modi shows him the way and we see Xi Jinping also smiling along. He makes eye contact.”

Gill says Xi’s body language shows that there is a strong reason why he has come to India after seven years.

PM Modi and Pezeshkian

Speaking about the image showing PM Modi holding hands with Iranian President Pezeshkian, Gill explained that the gesture conveyed that India is standing with Iran in difficult times.

“When you hold hands with each other, it generates a chemical, oxytocin. It is a bond-generating chemical. It also speaks of close proximity, and it says we are standing with you, especially when the times are difficult,” he said.

Gill said that it also conveys a message of building resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. He added that it shows that India is standing by the allies and also sends a strong message to the rest of the world.

What PM Modi’s handshakes mean?

Gill said that all handshakes shared by PM Modi show personal chemistry and also speak of warmth. It also shows that we are looking at dialogue and a close connection.