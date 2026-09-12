/Modi, Putin, Xi ‘bromance’ goes viral as leaders captured holding hands at BRICS Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen together while holding hands and laughing during the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. The image was posted by PM Modi on social media, and it quickly went viral as the leaders’ “bromance” took the spotlight at the high-stakes event. The display of unity and partnership comes at a time when the world is gripped by uncertain geopolitical conditions.

This is not the first time the three leaders were captured together. PM Modi was seen holding hands with Putin and Xi last year at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

“Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of the decision-making process. We must transform this ‘pyramid of privilege’ into a ‘platform of partnership’ – one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort,” PM Modi said.