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Modi, Putin, Xi ‘bromance’ goes viral as leaders captured holding hands at BRICS Summit

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 17:06 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 17:35 IST
Modi, Putin, Xi ‘bromance’ goes viral as leaders captured holding hands at BRICS Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday (Sep 12). Photograph: (X/@narendramodi)

Story highlights

At the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Modi, Putin and Xi shared a lighthearted moment, holding hands and laughing as the leaders highlighted partnership amid global geopolitical tensions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen together while holding hands and laughing during the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi. The image was posted by PM Modi on social media, and it quickly went viral as the leaders’ “bromance” took the spotlight at the high-stakes event. The display of unity and partnership comes at a time when the world is gripped by uncertain geopolitical conditions.

This is not the first time the three leaders were captured together. PM Modi was seen holding hands with Putin and Xi last year at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

“Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of the decision-making process. We must transform this ‘pyramid of privilege’ into a ‘platform of partnership’ – one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort,” PM Modi said.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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