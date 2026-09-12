/BRICS Declaration: China, Russia back India’s UN role, push for greater Global South representation

BRICS countries have backed a comprehensive overhaul of the United Nations, including the UN Security Council, in the New Delhi Declaration 2026 adopted on Saturday. The grouping called for greater representation of developing countries in global decision making and said the reforms should give the Global South an “amplified voice”.

The declaration was adopted as BRICS marked its 20th anniversary. It reaffirmed the bloc’s push for changes to global governance while stressing the importance of multilateralism and multipolarity.

“We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system,” the declaration said.

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BRICS backs India, Brazil aspirations at UN

BRICS said UN reform should make the organisation more democratic, representative, effective and efficient. It also called for a larger role for developing countries in the UN and its institutions.

“We stress that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South,” the declaration said.

The grouping also acknowledged the aspirations of African countries under the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for Brazil and India seeking a greater role in the UN, including the Security Council, according to the declaration.

BRICS said the existing international architecture must evolve to reflect present day realities while continuing to uphold international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The bloc also sought “greater and more meaningful participation and representation” for emerging market and developing countries, as well as Least Developed Countries, particularly those from Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean.

It further called for fair geographical representation in the UN Secretariat and other international organisations. BRICS said the long standing under representation of developing countries at senior and decision making levels must be addressed.

The declaration also highlighted the need for greater participation of women, particularly from emerging market and developing countries, in leadership and other responsibilities across international organisations.

“BRICS countries will continue playing a pivotal role in voicing the concerns and priorities of the Global South, as well as promoting a more just, sustainable, inclusive, representative and stable international order based on international law,” it said.

BRICS seeks changes to global economic institutions

The declaration also reaffirmed BRICS' focus on strengthening global economic governance, pointing to the rising contribution of emerging market and developing economies to global output and growth.

The grouping called for reforms to the Bretton Woods Institutions to make them more agile, effective, credible, inclusive, fit for purpose, unbiased, accountable and representative. It said their governance structures should reflect how the global economy has changed since the institutions were established.

BRICS also said the representation and voice of emerging market and developing economies in these institutions should correspond with their position in the global economy. It sought greater regional diversity and stronger representation of these economies in the leadership of the IMF and World Bank.

On global trade, the bloc reaffirmed its support for reform of the World Trade Organization. It called for an open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive, predictable and rules based multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core.

BRICS also strongly pushed for the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective and fully functioning two tier binding WTO dispute settlement system. It called for new Appellate Body members to be appointed without further delay.