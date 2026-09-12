/BRICS Declaration 2026: Members condemns Pahalgam terror attack, calls for zero tolerance on terrorism

The BRICS countries on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, strongly condemning the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people and injured several others. The grouping called for zero tolerance towards terrorism and stronger international cooperation to tackle the threat.

The declaration condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” and described all acts of terrorism as “criminal and unjustifiable”, regardless of their motivation, location or perpetrators.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured,” the declaration said.

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BRICS reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism “in all its forms and manifestations”. It said those involved in terrorist activities, as well as those supporting them, must be held accountable and brought to justice under relevant national and international law.

BRICS calls for stronger global action against terror

The grouping said counter-terrorism efforts must address the cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens. It also rejected “double standards” in the fight against terrorism and called for zero tolerance towards the menace.

The declaration stressed that states have the primary responsibility for combating terrorism. It said global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must comply with international law, including the UN Charter, relevant international conventions and protocols, international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, where applicable.

BRICS also welcomed the work of its Counter-Terrorism Working Group and its five subgroups. The grouping said it looked forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation based on the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG Position Paper.

The member countries also called for the “expeditious finalization and adoption” of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN framework. They urged concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

BRICS highlights threat of extremism and radicalisation

The declaration also called for greater efforts to counter extremism and radicalisation, particularly among younger generations. BRICS stressed the need for stronger cooperation between member countries and their competent authorities, including through the sharing of best practices.

“We also emphasize the importance of countering extremism and radicalization specially among the younger generations and further stress the need to enhance cooperation among the BRICS countries and their competent authorities, including through sharing of best practices,” the statement said.

The 45 page New Delhi Declaration 2026 takes a broad approach to tackling terrorism, covering terrorist activities, their financing and support networks, as well as extremism and radicalisation.