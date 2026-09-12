/James McAvoy breaks silence on Christopher Abbott replacing him as Professor X

James McAvoy is passing the Professor X mantle to a new actor. The X-Men star, who won over fans as Charles Xavier across four films, has reacted to Christopher Abbott taking on the iconic mutant leader in Marvel’s upcoming reboot. McAvoy, who portrayed the younger version of Xavier in X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, shared a brief message for Abbott and the new cast.

James McAvoy on him being replaced by Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier

During an interaction with Entertainment Weekly at Toronto International Film Festival, Hollywood actor James McAvoy broke his silence over him being replaced by Christopher Abbott. He sent his well wishes to the actor and the rest of the cast of Marvel's upcoming X-Men reboot.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He stated. "Good luck to him! Good luck, good luck, good luck. I just wish them well and good luck. I'm here to sell a different film, so I don't really....(Marvel) has a massive publicity machine; they can sell their own film. But massive good luck to them!"

James McAvoy's Marvel journey

James McAvoy played a younger, dynamic, and emotionally conflicted Charles Xavier (Professor X) across four 20th Century Fox films, starting with X-Men: First Class in 2011. He reprised his role in X-Men: Days of Future Past (which he regards as one of the best films he worked on) and X-Men: Apocalypse and concluded his run in Dark Phoenix (2019).

McAvoy avoided imitating Patrick Stewart's wise mentor persona. Instead, he portrayed an energetic, idealistic, and slightly arrogant young Charles who had yet to face major hardships.

All about the X-Men reboot

Marvel Studios has officially slated its upcoming Untitled Marvel X-Men Film (2028) for a theatrical release on May 5, 2028. Christopher Abbott is taking over the role of Charles Xavier, following Patrick Stewart's iconic original portrayal and James McAvoy's younger version of the character.