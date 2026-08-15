/D23 2026: Frozen 3, Tangled, X-Men and Avengers Doomsday among biggest reveals

Disney fans, buckle up, as the 2026 edition of the company's flagship fan event delivered a packed slate of reveals, first looks and casting announcements, with major franchises including Frozen, Tangled, X-Men and Avengers taking centre stage. From a new generation of mutants to more footage from Marvel's biggest upcoming crossover, here's a look at the biggest announcements so far.

Announcements, new looks at D23: Tangled live-action, Frozen 3 and more

Pixar boss Peter Docter revealed more about The Incredibles 3, which will shift some of the focus towards Violet and Dash as they attempt to prove they are ready to become proper superheroes. Jack-Jack continues to be Jack-Jack, which presumably means nobody is getting much sleep. Peter Sohn directs from a script by Brad Bird, with Craig T. Nelson (Coach), Sarah Vowell and Huck Milner returning as Bob, Violet and Dash.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Disney confirmed that Zootopia 3 is officially happening, with Ke Huy Quan (Loki) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) set to return.

Disney gave audiences their first footage from the live-action Tangled, with Tegan Croft (Titans) starring as Rapunzel. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on March 31, 2028.

Frozen will be returning with the third installment. Kristen Bell (The Good Place) appeared at the presentation to reveal one significant plot point from Frozen 3: Anna is getting married. Her groom will, unsurprisingly, be Kristoff, once again voiced by Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), with Elsa alongside her sister for the wedding.

More shows announced by Disney: Lilo & Stitch 2, Hexed and more

Disney Animation’s Hexed has added two particularly good voices to its cast. Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country) will voice Queen Celeste, while Walton Goggins (The White Lotus) plays Beef Roger, described as a three-eyed green cat wearing a pink coat who serves as the witch’s sidekick. They join Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye) in the animated film, which arrives this November 25.

Disney and Pixar also unveiled another look at Gatto, which is due in cinemas in March 2027. Meanwhile, the first teaser landed for The Bluey Movie, bringing everyone’s favourite Australian Blue Heeler family to the big screen on August 6, 2027.

The Ice Age franchise is returning once again with Ice Age: Boiling Point. Queen Latifah and Denis Leary appeared at D23 to tease the latest animated adventure, which arrives on February 5, 2027, in cinemas.

Following the live-action remake, Disney is wasting little time pushing ahead with Lilo & Stitch 2. Maia Kealoha, who plays Lilo, appeared at D23 and revealed the sequel will introduce Angel, Stitch’s pink counterpart from the wider franchise. It is scheduled to release on May 28, 2028.

Disney also unveiled the first trailer for VisionQuest, the latest Disney+ series spinning out of WandaVision. Paul Bettany (WandaVision) returns as Vision, who was killed during Avengers: Infinity War before being recreated without his original memories or emotions. Joining him is James Spader (The Blacklist), returning as Ultron, along with Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) as morally ambiguous mercenary Paladin and Faran Tahir (Iron Man) reprising his MCU role as Raza.

The wider cast includes Lauren Morais, Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth), Orla Brady, Polly Frame, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) and James D’Arcy (Agent Carter). VisionQuest is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this October 14.

Disney launched the trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka season 2, nearly three years after the first season launched. The new season continues the story of Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson (Daredevil), and Jedi apprentice Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), as they attempt to find their way home from the mysterious galaxy where Season 1 left them stranded.