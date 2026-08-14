/X-Men reboot: Suzy Bemba reportedly in talks to play Storm's role? Here's what we know

Marvel seems to be on a spree to find its new X-Men, with another familiar mutant now entering the casting conversation. As the MCU's highly anticipated reboot continues to take shape, Suzy Bemba, best known for Poor Things, has reportedly emerged as a contender for the role of Storm, adding another intriguing name to the growing casting buzz.

Suzy Bemba to play the role of Storm in X-Men reboot?

French actress Suzy Bemba might play the role of Storm in the MCU's X-Men reboot, as per several reports stating industry insider Jeff Snider. There have been rumours that Storm will appear in the next Black Panther movie, debuting there instead of in X-Men. With that, the stage would likely be set for her and other mutants to factor into the second X-Men movie as the team roster continues to expand.

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All about X-Men's Storm

Storm is a member of a fictional subspecies of humans born with superhuman abilities known as mutants. She is able to control the weather and atmosphere and is considered to be one of the most powerful mutants on the planet. Storm is a member of the X-Men, a group of mutant heroes fighting for peace and equal rights between mutants and humans.

She has descended from a long line of African witch-priestesses. Born Ororo Munroe to a tribal princess of Kenya and an African-American photojournalist father, Storm was raised in Harlem, New York City and Cairo, Egypt. She was made an orphan after her parents were killed when a plane crashed into their house. Under the tutelage of a master thief, an adolescent Ororo became a skilled pickpocket. By coincidence, she meets the powerful mutant Professor X, who later convinces Ororo to join the X-Men and use her abilities for a greater cause and purpose.

Storm has been a member of teams such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, as well as the X-Men. Storm is also a part of a highly promoted romantic relationship with Black Panther. While she was married to him, she was also made queen consort of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Who is Suzy Bemba?

Born in Martigues, France, Suzy Bemba gained international recognition for playing Toinette in Yorgos Lanthimos' Oscar-winning film Poor Things in 2023. She is also known for featuring in Catherine Corsini's drama Homecoming (2023) and the series L'Opera.