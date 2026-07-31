/Sadie Sink in Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Villain or hero? Her X-Men role explained

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is out in theatres, and now the world knows what Sadie Sink, the Stranger Things star, is playing in the superhero movie. Ever since Sink's casting was announced, the character she’s playing in the movie had been kept a secret. But now, the world knows that she has played one of the crucial characters in the movie: Jean Grey.

And with this, many fan theories have come true as she’s playing the role of Jean Grey, one of the original members of the X-Men. For those who want a quick reminder, the film I’m talking about is X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where Sophie Turner played the role of Jean. Taking over the role now is Sadie, who will take this character forward in the Marvel universe.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sadie Sink’s character revealed

In the movie, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is fighting a new challenge that comes his way as he continues to save New York and its people. But our Spidey, who is struggling with emotional trauma, faces a new evil, and at first it’s Sadie Sink’s character, Jean. But as the story unfolds, we learn what Jean is doing and why she wants V-MAX. What is this?

Still of Sadie Sink's character in the movie Photograph: (X)

We will keep it a secret. What has shocked Peter Parker this time is her power to possess the minds of people who are less than 33 feet away. With this power, she travels through people’s minds easily, and her only motive is to get into the Department of Damage Control, where they have V-MAX inside a locked vault.

Why does Sadie Sink's character want V-Max?

First things first: Sink is not the villain. With her power of telepathy, her only intention is to get to her sister, Sara. In the flashback, it's revealed that Damage Control has trapped her sister, who also has the power to control people’s minds.