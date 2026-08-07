/X-Men: Is Kit Connor the next Cyclops in Marvel's upcoming mutant saga? Here's what we know

Marvel is on a spree of finding all X-Men members! Marvel Studios appears to be closing in on another key member of its next-generation X-Men team. Reports suggest that Kit Connor, best known for Netflix's Heartstopper, has emerged as the studio's preferred choice to portray Scott Summers, better known as Cyclops, in the upcoming X-Men reboot.

Kit Connor to play the role of Cyclops?

Kit Connor, best known for his role in Heartstopper will be playing the role of Scott Summers, the mutant with the power of optic blasts in the forthcoming superhero event film, as per the Deadline report. Marvel and Kit Connor are yet to respond to the role.

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If cast, Connor would take over a character previously played on the big screen by James Marsden in the original X-Men trilogy and Tye Sheridan in Fox's prequel films. Cyclops is widely regarded as one of the central figures in Marvel's mutant mythology, serving as the disciplined field leader of the X-Men and possessing powerful optic blasts controlled through his signature visor.

James Marsden played Cyclops/Scott in the original era of live-action X-Men movies, while Ray Chase voices the character currently on the Disney+ animated X-Men ‘97 series, which concludes its second season on August 12. Tye Sheridan then played a younger version of Marsden’s character in prequel films X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

All about Kit Connor

Kit Connor gained recognition after playing the role of Nick Nelson in the Netflix series Heartstopper (2022-2024) and its series finale film Heartstopper Forever (2026). He won the inaugural Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance for the role, and received another nomination for the third season.