/IndiGo flight suffers tail strike in Bengaluru while landing; DGCA to probe incident

An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Bengaluru suffered a tail strike on Sunday while landing at the Kempegowda International Airport but touched down safely in its second attempt. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident.

The airline confirmed the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E 6542, saying the A321 Neo had experienced an “abnormal runway contact” during landing. The aircraft has been grounded for checks.

IndiGo attributed the incident to gusty weather.

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“An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced an ‘Abnormal Runway Contact’ while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement, adding that all passengers and crew were safe and disembarked the aircraft safely.

“In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were informed, and the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks. It will resume operations after securing necessary clearances,” the statement said.

DGCA launches probe amid repeated 6E A321 tail strikes

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation amid concerns over repeat 6E A321 tail strikes.

Last month, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Gorakhpur executed a precautionary go-around after suffering a tail strike.

Flight 6E 2381 was on its landing approach into Gorakhpur when the flight crew decided to abort the initial landing and perform a standard go-around procedure in the interest of safety.

During a routine post-flight walk-around inspection, maintenance crews noticed minor scratches near the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) inlet located at the tail section of the aircraft.

The aircraft was temporarily grounded and placed under maintenance for thorough inspection and repair.

In another incident, the Boeing 787-9 aircraft, operating the flight 6E4 from London Heathrow to Delhi, turning back after being airborne for around an hour, as per the information available on flight tracking website Flightradar 24.com.

The aircraft reportedly suffered a technical issue and landed back safely at London Heathrow.

The flight departed at around 12.40 am (IST) on Wednesday and returned to London Heathrow at around 2 am, according to data on Flightradar 24.com.

Indigo flight diverted after smoke warning

Earlier this month, on September 15, an IndiGo flight operating from Agartala to Delhi was diverted to Lucknow after a smoke warning in the aircraft’s cargo area.

Flight 6E6504, carrying 103 passengers and 6 crew members, landed safely at Lucknow’s Chowdhury Charan Singh Airport at 6.29 pm.

Lucknow Airport immediately activated its emergency response protocols and deployed fire and rescue, ambulance and terminal support to ensure the safe handling of the aircraft, passengers and crew.