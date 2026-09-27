/Ramayana: Yash’s Ravana gets first official poster from Nitesh Tiwari’s epic

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is among the most highly anticipated films of the year. With anticipation around the epic continuing to soar with every new reveal, the makers have now unveiled the first official poster of Yash as Ravana, offering a striking glimpse of the larger-than-life avatar he brings to the screen.

Since the trailer’s release, Yash’s portrayal of Ravana has emerged as one of the film’s most talked-about elements. Making an immediate impact from his very first appearance, the actor brings an imposing intensity and formidable aura to the iconic character.

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Yash as Ravana

The newly unveiled poster captures Yash in all his commanding glory. Adorned in a bright, glittering golden crown embellished with precious gems, layered pearl necklaces and heavy gold bracelets, Yash commands the frame with his intense gaze and imposing presence. Ravana was a powerful king, a person of unparalleled knowledge and a formidable ruler of Lanka, and Yash has perfectly embodied his commanding demeanour and personality. The striking visual further offers a glimpse into the grandeur and scale with which Ravana has been envisioned for the big screen.

About Ramayana

Bringing to life one of the greatest tales ever told, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana seeks to translate the epic’s scale, emotion and timeless characters into a cinematic spectacle. Ranbir Kapoor essays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol portrays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.