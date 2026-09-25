/Farhan, who went viral for AK47 celebration vs India in Asia Cup, hopes to lead Pakistan beyond Asian Games

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan, who went viral for his AK-47 gun celebration in the Asia Cup against India, hopes to lead his team beyond the Asian Games. Farhan has been named captain of the Pakistan cricket team for the ongoing Asian Games in Japan, in which the Men in Green start their campaign on September 28 as one of the seeded teams. Apart from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will also start their campaigns directly from the quarter-finals. Pakistan has fielded a rather inexperienced side for the continental games, but Farhan isn't fazed by that and looks to lead by example.

Farhan, who went viral for AK-47 celebration, speaks on leading Pakistan in Asian Games

"It is quite a proud moment to be leading Pakistan," said Farhan while talking to reporters on the sidelines of Pakistan's preparatory camp in Karachi. "There is no pressure on me whether I play as a captain or a player and I will continue to bat how I usually do [in an aggressive manner] … The players observe what their captain does, so as a captain you have to lead by example, which I intend to do."

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As for Pakistan's inexperienced side for the Asian Games, Farhan added: "It is not like the players who have been selected for the Asian Games are inexperienced. They have all played international cricket [or] came into the team after proving themselves in domestic cricket and the PSL. I have a lot of confidence in these players."

Pakistan squad for Asian Games men's cricket