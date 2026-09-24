/Ram Mandir donation theft case: Trust gets clean chit, Champat Rai made prosecution witness; 70,000-page charge sheet filed

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has not been named as an accused in the Ram Mandir donation theft case, as the police filed a nearly 70,000-page charge sheet against eight arrested accused before the 90-day deadline.

The charge sheet reportedly gives a clean chit to office-bearers of the temple trust and the bank involved in handling the donations, citing a lack of sufficient evidence against them.

What about Champat Rai?

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Trust office-bearers Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao have instead been made prosecution witnesses in the case.

Who are the eight accused?

Police have named eight arrested accused in the charge sheet and attributed different roles to them in the alleged theft and concealment of donation money.

Anukalp Mishra has been identified as the alleged mastermind. The charge sheet records the recovery of ₹16.82 lakh from his house.

Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu has been accused of keeping keys to donation boxes without authorisation and collecting money from devotees allegedly under the guise of providing “darshan” passes.

Lavkush Mishra has been accused of helping siphon off funds, with around ₹14.25 lakh reportedly recovered from his house.

Ramashankar Mishra faces allegations linked to the possession of stolen donations. Police reportedly recovered ₹7.32 lakh in cash, a donation box and two silver coins from him.

Manish Yadav has been accused of manipulating the cash-counting process.

Avinash Gupta has been accused of involvement in the theft, with police citing the recovery of ₹20.39 lakh and 1,121 US dollars from his house.

Krishnesh Pandey and Subhash Srivastava have also been accused of participating in the alleged misappropriation and concealment of donation money during the counting process.

What does the charge sheet allege?

According to the police report, the accused face charges under provisions relating to criminal breach of trust, theft, possession of stolen property, criminal conspiracy and joint liability. The sections cited include 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), among others.

Investigators also examined more than five bank accounts as part of the probe, according to the charge sheet.

One of the key elements of the investigation is an alleged conspiracy documented through around 3,300 text messages, which police say shed light on the planning and execution of the alleged theft.

Charge sheet filed before 90-day deadline

The police filed the charge sheet before the expiry of the 90-day statutory deadline, according to the information provided.