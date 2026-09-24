/US citizen injured in Illinois after ICE agents mistook him for fugitive, hospitalised

Another US citizen was injured in a Chicago suburb after immigration enforcement agents mistook him for a fugitive, the local police said on Wednesday (Sep 23). The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken away in an ambulance after the encounter. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday in Evanston, a city around 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of downtown Chicago. He told police his head, neck and teeth were injured, according to a news release from the Evanston Police Department.

What exactly happened?

According to Associated Press, five agents in separate vehicles were looking for a fugitive, who had arrest warrant against him and was a Chicago resident, according to the release. The agents mistook the man for the fugitive. When the man refused to give his identification, the agents tried to handcuff him. An altercation broke out when they tried handcuffing him. After realizing he was a US citizen and not the person they were seeking, they released him. According to ICE agents, they left the area after that. One police officer saw blood on the agent's hands, according to the release. The agent also told police that they left the area immediately after because they feared protesters who had gathered would attack them, it noted.

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Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said in a post on X that the man was treated at St. Francis Hospital for minor injuries. The police department "continues to investigate the situation, and we will remain vigilant about federal activities," he wrote. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers had "encountered an individual who resembled the target" of a "targeted enforcement operation," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. “The individual was given lawful commands but was not cooperative and refused to identify himself.” The officers "left the scene without further incident" after the man identified himself, according to the statement. "When ICE officers offered the individual assistance, he refused." "I am disgusted and outraged by reports of what happened in my hometown of Evanston on Sunday," Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky said in a statement.