/WATCH | China President Xi Jinping lands in US as Trump greets him ahead of high-stakes summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in the United States on Wednesday (September 23) ahead of a high-stakes summit with US President Donald Trump, who was at the airport to welcome his Chinese counterpart. Xi's aircraft, bearing the words ‘Air China’ on its side, landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, near Washington, before taxiing to a stop. His arrival marked the beginning of a three-day state visit featuring formal ceremonies and diplomatic engagements.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on a red carpet laid out on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews. The two couples exchanged handshakes and smiles and briefly spoke during the formal welcome ceremony. Six F-22 fighter jets and six F-16s were positioned on the tarmac as US officials rolled out the red carpet for the Chinese leader, presenting a prominent display of American military aircraft during Xi Jinping’s arrival.

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None of the three major US cable networks, CNN, Fox News or MS NOW, are broadcasting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival live. Staff from all three networks were present at the event but were not filming, as a legal battle continues over the White House’s ban on journalists from certain news organisations, including CNN and MS NOW, from its grounds.