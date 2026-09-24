/Open AI, Anthropic CEO urges caution over rapid AI development at UN Security Council, call for 'extreme care'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called for ‘extreme care’ in the current phase of artificial intelligence development, warning that the technology could advance at an increasingly rapid pace. Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, Altman said the AI industry should not take excessive technological risks simply because the potential benefits of the technology are significant. "The industry must not accept too much technological risk just because the benefits are too great and important to slow down," Altman told the United Nation's top body.

Altman was among technology industry leaders invited to brief the 15-member council during an emergency meeting focused on the growing risks associated with artificial intelligence. The session came after weeks of international debate over the possibility of increasingly powerful AI systems becoming difficult to control, alongside calls for greater caution and slower development.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei also addressed the council, while Hugging Face CEO Clement Delangue was expected to participate in the session.

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Altman said OpenAI would seek what he described as a ‘middle path’ as the industry moves forward with increasingly capable AI systems. "While "we don't want to fall into the trap of blind optimism," he cautioned against falling into "doomerism" too." The remarks come as OpenAI has advocated for the United States to take a leading role in developing international AI standards, arguing that the US technology sector remains at the technical frontier of artificial intelligence.