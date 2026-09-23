/WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Minister Kapil Mishra shares Delhi tourism future, invites industry to be partners

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra addressed the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026, presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, in New Delhi on Sep 23. The summit brought together key voices from across the tourism ecosystem and the discussions panned around sector’s future, emerging opportunities, evolving trends and the challenges that could shape its growth in the years ahead. Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was the chief guest, while Kapil Mishra was the guest of honour.

Addressing the WION Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 that was presented by VFS Global in association with Red Hat Communications, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra thanked Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his efforts towards expanding tourism across the country. Mishra said that Delhi was undergoing a transformation and invited the tourism industry to become a partner in shaping the capital’s future as a global destination. He invited ideas and suggestions to develop Delhi as a global tourism destination and said the government was looking at ways to create new experiences for visitors. Mishra also invited the industry to participate in the development of an iconic town hall as an experience centre, aimed at creating a distinctive attraction for tourists.

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He also announced that Pitampura Haat would be transformed into a PM Unity Hub, while the Garden of Five Senses was also being revamped to make it more appealing to visitors. “Now is the time to come, sit, talk and plan,” Mishra said, inviting stakeholders from the tourism industry to work with the government on the next phase of Delhi’s tourism growth.