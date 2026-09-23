/'Taiwan and human rights are red lines': China warns US ahead of Xi-Trump visit

Ahead of the much anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing has warned America over its involvement in Taiwan. China's Ambassador Xie Feng ​said that Taiwan and human rights are "red lines" for China that cannot be crossed. In an article published in Communist Party's official People's Daily on the day Xi is due to leave, Ambassador Xie Feng ​said that managing differences hinges on good faith, and the US should stop "fabricating pretexts" such as national security, economic imbalances and forced labour to try to ​and constrain China.

"China's ⁠sovereignty, security, and development interests cannot be violated, and four red lines — the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, development paths and systems, and development rights — cannot ​be challenged," Xie said. "China is committed to pursuing peaceful development and hopes the US will move toward this as well." When China and the US cooperate, both benefit, but when they confront each other, both suffer, he added. A separate commentary ​in the People's Daily also said that Washington's "erroneous" perceptions of China and its inability to let go of the notion of strategic competition ​are the basic ⁠causes of their difficult relationship.

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"In recent years, the tortuous path China-US relations have travelled clearly shows the US's erroneous perceptions of China and its unwillingness to let go of the notion of 'strategic competition' are the fundamental cause of recurring difficulties," said the commentary, without offering details.

Both sides should cherish the favourable momentum that has come at "great cost, maintain ⁠the right ​direction, and eliminate interference", said the article, published under the pen name "Zhong Sheng", meaning "Voice of China" and ​used to give views on foreign policy. "The US side, in particular, needs to maintain continuity and stability in its policies, honour its commitments, and inject certainty into bilateral relations," it added.

Taiwan issue between US and China