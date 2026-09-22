/National Film Awards 2026: Yami Gautam wins Best Actress for Article 370

Yami Gautam looked stunning in a saree as she walked onto the stage to receive her Best Actress award from President Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday at the 72nd National Film Awards. Gautam won for her performance in Article 370, a film that took multiple awards home on Tuesday.

The National Film Awards 2026 took place in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, moving away from Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan for the first time in awards history.

For the special day, Yami wore a black saree with a gold border. Yami kept her look simple and accessorised it with big gold earrings. She wore her hair in a sleek bun and red roses adorned her hair.

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This is Yami Gautam’s first National Award. Earlier, when the winners were announced, Yami had stated that the honour represented 14 years of hard work, hope, and resilience. She had described the win not as the end of a dream, but as the beginning of a greater responsibility to tell meaningful stories.

“Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose: to tell this story with honesty and conviction.



My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Jury for this incredible recognition, to our visionary director, our phenomenal cast and crew and to every member of the audience who embraced Article 370 with such love and belief. You reminded us that meaningful stories will always find their way to people's hearts.



To my family, my team, my well-wishers and everyone who believed in me through every high and every low, thank you. Your faith gave me the strength to keep moving forward, even when the destination seemed far away,” the actress had posted on X.

Article 370 also won the Best Feature Film and Best Music for Shashwat Sachdev. The film has been produced by Yami’s husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

About Article 370

The political action thriller film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir granted in Article 370 of the Constitution of India. Yami Gautam played NIA officer Zooni Haksar while Priyamani played PMO Joint Secretary Rajeshwari Swaminathan in the film.

About the National Film Awards 2026