/Raaka creates history! Allu Arjun’s film secures Guinness World Record ahead of release

Raaka, the magnum opus starring Allu Arjun, directed by V Arunkumar (alias Atlee) and produced by Sun Pictures’ Mr Kalanithi Maran, has achieved a landmark feat in cinematic technology by earning a place in the Guinness World Records for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time.” The record was achieved with 37 performers captured simultaneously in real time, marking a significant technological milestone for Indian cinema.

The record was achieved in February 2026, marking a significant milestone for the film. The achievement was certified on 15 September 2026, with the official Guinness World Records certificate being presented to the lead actor Allu Arjun & director V Arunkumar by Mr Swapnil Dangrikar, Senior Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, at an intimate ceremony attended by the film’s key cast and crew.

Allu Arjun said, “We are extremely proud of this remarkable achievement, which pushes the boundaries of cinema and sets a new benchmark on a global scale. It is a proud moment for the entire team, and we are grateful to Guinness World Records for officially recognising this feat and honouring our efforts.

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This achievement would not have been possible without the vision and direction of my director, Mr Atlee, and the incredible work of the entire team. I would also like to thank Sun Pictures for their constant support and for backing a project of this scale and ambition. It is a truly special moment for all of us.”

Director Atlee says, “Growing up, we always heard about Guinness World Records with so much wonder, never imagining that one day we would be blessed to achieve one ourselves.



To receive this recognition for bringing 37 motion-capture assets together in a single shoot feels truly surreal and deeply humbling. For me, it is a reminder that when we dream big and work together with complete belief, sometimes the impossible becomes possible.



With God’s grace, I’m deeply grateful to my entire team who believed in this dream and made this moment ours.”

Raaka creates world record

37 performers—from a 4-year-old child to a 70-year-old—were captured simultaneously in real time during a single session. The challenge involved accurately capturing and preserving the integrity of all 37 individual performances simultaneously within one capture volume.

To execute the feat, the film’s VFX Producer developed a new motion-capture pipeline and workflow, tailored to Raaka’s scale and technical requirements. For the Guinness World Record attempt, 92 optical motion-capture cameras were deployed within an advanced technical ecosystem integrating capture, calibration, networking, synchronisation, real-time Unreal visualisation, witness cameras, facial capture and multiple specialist teams.

Beyond the record, Raaka’s achievement marks a significant moment for Indian cinema on the global stage, showcasing the scale, technical capabilities and ambition driving contemporary Indian filmmaking. It is a proud milestone for an Indian production powered by Indian creative and technical talent, earning global recognition for innovation in cutting-edge filmmaking technology.