/Raaka: Allu Arjun’s manager addresses Avatar comparison, says ‘core team never compared the film’

Allu Arjun's Raaka has created a significant buzz among fans since its announcement. The sci-fi film is directed by Atlee Kumar and is mounted on a grand scale with ambitious visuals. However, a recent comment about the film has now sparked a debate online.

It began after filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi, who has previously worked with director Atlee, praised the visuals of Raaka at an event.

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Allu Arjun’s manager clarifies

The discussions reached Allu Arjun’s manager, Sarath Chandra Naidu, after a social media user asked the Raaka team not to go overboard with its promotional language.

Responding to the post, Sarath clarified, “Thank you for sharing your thoughts. The term 'Global Triumph' that we used has a specific reason behind it and you will get to know about it very soon. Also, just to clarify….The core team of #Raaka has never compared the film with any path-breaking or genre-defining films. We are confident the content will speak for itself."

Also Read: Allu Arjun opens up about portraying a woman in Pushpa 2

The clarification comes amid growing anticipation for the project.

What was the controversy?

Cibi Chakaravarthi commented on the film at the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa in Chennai. Speaking about Atlee and Raaka, the filmmaker said, “I have seen the visuals of his (Atlee's) films; he showed them to me. Sir, I don’t think even Avatar has visuals like that. Everyone will see what I’m talking about in three days. The visuals were extraordinary. Much like how Rajamouli sir is taking Indian cinema to the next level, I believe Atlee sir will take Indian cinema to the global map.”

About Raaka

Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and is reportedly being developed across three timelines. The reported cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan, Jim Sarbh and Yogi Babu. Music for the project is being composed by Sai Abhyankkar.