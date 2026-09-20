A 5,053-page charge sheet was filed before the Vadgaon Maval court on Saturday (Sep 19) in the murder of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed off Lohagad Fort in June, officials aware of the matter said. Pune rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed the filing. The charge sheet names Agarwal's fiancee, Siya Goyal, her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary and Ritesh Hange as accused. All three are in jail. Police have cited over 100 witnesses, including five eyewitnesses, and submitted mobile phone data, WhatsApp chats, photographs, call detail records, technical analysis and other digital evidence.

A senior police officer said the accused first planned to seriously injure Agarwal and contacted several people outside Maharashtra about an attack. They allegedly dropped the idea, fearing the hired person could create problems or lead police to the plot. One of those contacted has since turned witness.

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They allegedly decided to kill him themselves, watching murder-themed films, listening to podcasts on evading police detection and studying the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya in May last year, the officer said.

Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly scouted Tiger Point and other locations around Lonavala in late May for an isolated spot, noting Tiger Point had no CCTV coverage. Lohagad was chosen, police allege, because a 21-year-old woman from Navi Sangvi had died after falling from the fort in March 2025. The accused allegedly believed Agarwal's death there would look like an accidental selfie fall.

On June 4, Goyal allegedly insisted on visiting Lohagad before the couple's pre-wedding shoot trip to Bali; police allege the murder was to be carried out before it. On June 6, she allegedly tore up Agarwal's passport and threw it into a cafe washroom in Khalapur, so they could not go to Bali.

On June 14, Goyal and Agarwal visited Lohagad, where she allegedly tried to push him from the fort, but he did not fall. She allegedly pretended there was a snake to lure him towards the edge, but that failed too.