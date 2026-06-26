/'Ketan's mother wanted Siya to go for trek': New twist in Pune murder probe as accused's mother makes big claims

The murder probe of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a new twist as the accused fiancé Siya Goyal's mother has claimed that it was Ketan's mother who convinced her daughter to go for the trek. Speaking to media, the mother supported strictest punishment for who committed the crime but added that Siya had already expressed her unwillingness to go to Lohagad Fort. Revealing details about a video call that allegedly took place a day ahead of the fatal incident, Siya's mother said that Siya had told Ketan she did not want to go for the trek but Ketan's mother joined the call and convinced her. After Ketan's death on June 18, Ketan's family had raised suspicion about the nature of his demise, stating that he could not have fallen off the fort, as he was a trekker. This paved way for the current investigation.

What Siya Goyal's mother said?

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Siya Goyal's mother Pooja Goyal has claimed that her daughter was reluctant about going to the Lohagad Fort trek. She said that the it is reflected in the chats Siya and Ketan had the previous night. She claimed that Siya and Ketan had a video call a night before during which Siya expressed that she was not willing to go for the trek. Pooja also added that Ketan’s mother joined the call and encouraged her to accompany him. “This conversation is there in their chats. Siya had said she did not want to go, but Ketan was trying to convince her otherwise,” Pooja said. On police claims that Siya has said that she had informed her parents about her displeasure about the marriage, Pooja said that she “never expressed unhappiness.”

The alleged murder plot

On June 23, Pune Police arrested Siya and Chetan and addressed a press conference in which they claimed that both have confessed to killing Ketan. According to the cops, on June 18, Siya and Ketan went on a trek to the Lohagad fort near Lonavala. Chetan was also present at the location. The two then allegedly pushed Ketan off a 400-foot gorge. Ketan's father Vishal Agarwal accused Siya's family of being aware of the plot to kill his son and Babulal Chaudhary, the father of Chetan claimed that his son is being falsely implicated.

What Siya Goyal's father said?