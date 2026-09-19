/‘System run by six individuals’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, NSA Doval

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (September 19) attacked the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the struggle of students was against a system being run by "six individuals at the top". He named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani among the six individuals.



Speaking to students at the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme in Indore, Gandhi said the system felt threatened by students because they asked questions. He said students questioned how Amit Shah’s son became the chairman of a cricket association and how two individuals managed to capture the entire business landscape of India.

"The system feels threatened by students. Why? Because students ask questions," Gandhi said.

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He also questioned the functioning of the judiciary and other institutions and asked why the Election Commission was not performing its duties.

Gandhi said the system did not want students who questioned its functioning. Instead, he alleged that it wanted "Andhbhakts", an apparent reference to supporters of the BJP.

"That is why the system does not want students; it wants 'Andhbhakts'," Gandhi said.

He described a student as someone who remains curious and continues to ask questions, while contrasting this with what he called an "andhbhakt".

"While a student asks questions and remains curious, an andhbhakt lives in a delusional world of their own. While a student is fearless, an andhbhakt is a coward," he added.

Rahul Gandhi raises paper leak, education issues

Gandhi further targeted what he described as the failure to address paper leaks and problems in schools and colleges. He said an "andhbhakt" would not question why education infrastructure had deteriorated or why examination papers were leaking.

"The 'andhbhakt' says development is not needed. Modi ji is an incarnation of Vishnu. But the andhbhakt never asks questions," Gandhi said.

He added that students were the ones who raised concerns about schools, colleges, infrastructure and examination paper leaks.

"Why are our papers leaking? A student is the one who raises this voice," he said.

NSUI faces setback in DUSU polls

Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign was launched after the NEET UG 2026 paper leaks. The Congress subsequently organised several events, public meetings and media programmes as part of its outreach to Gen Z.

However, the Congress’s student organisation, the National Student Union of India (NSUI), faced a setback in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections on Saturday.

The BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three of the four seats, including the president’s post. An NSUI rebel, who had been denied the party ticket, won the vice president’s seat.

The DUSU results came as Gandhi continued his student-focused campaign, with issues such as examination transparency, recruitment delays, vacancies and paper leaks featuring prominently in his interaction with students.