/DUSU election 2026 results: ABVP retains president post in close battle; NSUI rebel pulls off surprise victory

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won 3 of the 4 central posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election 2026, held on Friday (September 18). The result, declared on Saturday (September 19), saw ABVP’s Yash Dabas win the post of president, independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen elected vice-president, ABVP’s Riya Chhawdi winning the post of secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh the joint secretary.



The results followed a closely contested election involving the major student organisations, the ABVP, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the AISA-SFI alliance, all of whom fielded candidates for the four central posts. Additionally, independent and other candidates also remained in contention for key positions.



Vote counting started at 8 am on Saturday at the Multipurpose Hall of the University Sports Stadium in North Campus. The contest during the vote counting remained close through several rounds, especially in the presidential race, where the lead changed hands. After the final result was declared, Yash Dabas emerged victorious in the presidential contest, defeating Vijay Meena from NSUI. The vice-president post has been won by Deepanshu Shokeen against ABVP's Ishu Maurya and NSUI's Virr Chatrath.

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Additionally, Riya Chhawdi won the secretary post, defeating NSUI's Namrata Chaudhary. For the post of joint secretary, Lakshya Raj Singh won, defeating NSUI's Gopal Choudhary and Vishesh Yadav from Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha.

2026 DUSU election records 40.46% vote

ABVP's Yash Dabas holds a lead of 2,053 votes in the presidential race, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen leads the vice-presidential contest by 13,705 votes. ABVP's Riya Chhawdi is ahead by 6,781 votes for the post of secretary, and party colleague Lakshya Raj Singh leads the joint secretary race by 863 votes.



The 2026 DUSU election recorded an overall voter turnout of 40.46 per cent, based on data from all 52 polling centres. More than 1.51 lakh students were eligible to vote. Polling for day-college students took place from 8:30 am to 1 pm on Friday, while evening-college students cast their votes between 3 pm and 7:30 pm.