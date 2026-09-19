/Russia election: Moscow voting system hit by ‘powerful, continuous’ cyberattacks, says official

Russia’s electronic voting system in Moscow came under "powerful" cyberattacks overnight, officials said on Saturday, as the country’s tightly controlled parliamentary elections entered their second day.

Ella Pamfilova, chair of Russia’s Central Election Commission, said the attack on the Moscow voting system was continuing but did not provide details about its nature or identify those responsible.

"All night long, the Moscow system was subjected to a very powerful, continuous attack," Pamfilova was quoted as saying by Russia’s state RIA news agency.

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"This attack is ongoing -- it is happening practically non-stop," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Friday accused Ukraine of trying to "hinder" the election. Kyiv has not responded to the accusation but has described the election as farcical.

Only parties supporting Putin and the Kremlin’s military campaign have been registered to contest the election. Voting is also taking place in areas of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia.

Voting in occupied Ukrainian regions

Polling is being held in four Ukrainian regions that Moscow annexed after the war began, although Russia does not have full control over them. Voting is also taking place in Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

The European Union criticised the election, saying “repression” was used to eliminate opponents. A Council of Europe body also described the vote as “fake”.

The election will decide all 450 seats in Russia’s lower house, the State Duma. Voting is scheduled to continue until 1800 GMT on Sunday.

Putin’s United Russia party is widely expected to retain its dominance, with few Russians anticipating a major change in the result. However, the election is being seen as a measure of public support for the war and the government.

Putin has ruled Russia since 1999, while United Russia has dominated the country’s political system since the early 2000s. Criticism of Moscow’s Ukraine campaign has also been banned, while elections held under Putin have rarely produced major surprises.

Putin urged Russians to take part in the election and called on them to show support for Moscow’s troops and deliver an “answer to those who want to weaken Russia”.