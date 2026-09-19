/Asian Games begin in Aichi-Nagoya as Manu and Pawan lead Indian contingent

The 20th Asian Games officially got underway in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday (Sep 19), with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito declaring the Games open at a colourful opening ceremony held at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat led the Indian contingent during the Parade of Nations, carrying the Tricolour as athletes from across Asia gathered in Nagoya.

Emperor Naruhito attended the ceremony alongside Empress Masako, members of the Japanese imperial family, Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani and International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry.

The two-hour ceremony began with Japan’s national anthem and the raising of the country’s flag. The event also featured the introduction of Honohon, the official mascot of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Its name comes from an old Japanese word for “flame” and represents the passion, energy and determination of athletes.

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Manu, Pawan lead India

Bhaker and Sehrawat were India’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony. Bhaker won two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics and will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team events.

Sehrawat will be part of India’s bid to defend its men’s kabaddi title. He replaced shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor as flag-bearer due to technical issues involving Toor’s ceremonial kit.



Sehrawat was part of India’s gold-medal-winning kabaddi team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. India have won the men’s kabaddi gold eight times in nine editions since the event was introduced in 1990.