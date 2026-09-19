/AUS vs ZIM: Adam Zampa joins Shane Warne in elite list, becomes second Australian spinner to claim 200 ODI wickets

Australian spinner Adam Zampa joined Shane Warne as the second Australian spinner to complete 200 ODI wickets during the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. Zampa finished with figures of 2/62 in nine overs, dismissing Innocent Kaia and Craig Ervine as Australia successfully defended 356 to win the series. He also became the seventh Australian bowler to reach the 200-wicket mark in ODIs.

Glenn McGrath remains Australia’s leading ODI wicket-taker with 380 wickets from 249 matches. Among spinners, Warne leads the charts with 291 wickets in 193 ODIs.

Zampa has now taken 201 wickets in 123 ODIs at an average of 29.48 and his tally also includes 12 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Travis Head also returned to form with a brilliant eighth ODI century. He scored 112 off 84 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes and also crossed 9,000 international runs. Head now has 9,111 runs in 201 matches and 243 innings at an average of 40.31 and his international tally includes 20 centuries and 43 fifties.

Earlier, Australia were asked to bat first after Zimbabwe won the toss. Head added 130 runs with captain Mitchell Marsh, who made 53 off 63 balls. Head then shared a 60-run partnership with Cooper Connolly, who scored 78 off 69 balls.

A quick 41* off just 18 balls from Oliver Peake helped Australia finish on 356/6. Brad Evans was Zimbabwe’s best bowler with 3/56.

Also Read - Perth Scorchers coach Voges hails historic first foreign BBL game in Chennai

Zimbabwe’s chase saw several batters get starts, but none could convert them into big scores. Sikandar Raza scored 45, Brendan Taylor made 39 and Craig Ervine contributed 38 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 272 in 48.3 overs.