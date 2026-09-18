/Indian activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan shares ‘conflict of interest’ appointments of ex-govt officials at Reliance, Adani groups

Indian activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan has turned the nation’s focus on how former bureaucrats join plum posts including as board directors in major conglomorates like Reliance Industries and Adani group, raising questions about the principles of safe distance between industry and government, as also the ethics of such ‘revolving doors’ in their careers. Some of these former officials had served in regulatory roles in agencies like Centraal Vigilance Commission and Comptroller and Auditor General of India, while others were with Public Sector Units, Bhushan pointed out.

In an X post that sparked major online debate, Bhushan wrote:“Former, CVC chief, CAG chief, Bank chiefs, PSU chiefs, even Supreme Court judge joined Reliance, the company that they should have dealt with in some capacity as Regulators, after retirement. Shouldn’t there be a ban on such post retirement jobs which create conflicts of interest while in position?”

Along with the post, Bushan shared some of the alleged names. But a larger examination revealed that his list is not exhaustive. The following are some of the top ex-offficials and regularory body chiefs who joined these industry majors, mostly post-retirement. While this is collected from publicly available information, it may not be the full picture of the ‘revolving doors’.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Former officials and regulatory body chiefs who joined Reliance and Adani groups

The below list is a compilation from Prashant Bhushan’s post as well as other publicly available information:

Reliance group

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the chairman of the State Bank of India until 2017, was appointed an independent director on the Reliance Industries board in October 2018. K. V. Chowdary, a former chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes who went on to serve as Central Vigilance Commissioner until June 2019, joined the Reliance Industries board as an independent director four months after retiring as CVC. Sarthak Behuria, who chaired state-run Bharat Petroleum Coroporation Limited and later Indian Oil Corporation before retiring in 2010, joined Reliance as a senior adviser in February 2020. Sanjiv Singh, chairman of Indian Oil Corporation until June 2020, joined Reliance Industries as group president, two months after retirement. Prabhat Singh, managing director and chief executive of Petronet LNG and earlier director of marketing at GAIL, superannuated in September 2020 and joined the business leadership team of India Gas Solutions, the Reliance BP joint venture. D. Sengupta, a former chairman of the General Insurance Corporation of India, joined the board of Reliance General Insurance in 2005. A. K. Purwar, chairman and managing director of the State Bank of India until 2006, was appointed an additional director of Reliance Communications in July 2007. Justice Krishna Murari, who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court of India in July 2023, was appointed to Reliance-linked Vantara's independent governing council in September 2026. Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978 batch IAS officer who served as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) until 2020, was appointed a director on the Jio Financial Services board in July 2023. M. K. Jain, who stepped down as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India in June 2023, joined Reliance Industries as an adviser in March 2025. K. V. Kamath, the former chief of ICICI Bank and a veteran banker who has served on regulatory committees, is chairman of Jio Financial Services.

Adani group