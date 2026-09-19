/Asian Games: India men’s cricket team faces kit delays ahead of Nagoya departure

India’s men’s cricket team is set to leave for the Asian Games early on Sunday, but a few players are still waiting for their official kits in the correct sizes. According to PTI, most of the sizing issues have been sorted out after repeated communication between the BCCI and JSW Inspire, the Indian Olympic Association’s kit supplier. However, some players are yet to receive their kits.

Shreyas Iyer-led India will travel from New Delhi to Nagoya, where they will play a one-off T20I against Japan on Sep 22. The team will wear its regular kit for that match before switching to the official Asian Games jersey for the tournament. India will begin its campaign in the men’s quarter-finals on Sep 28.

The kit issue has also affected other Indian athletes, as two-time Asian Games shot-put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor was replaced as one of India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony after he could not travel from the training base in Tsukuba because he had not received his official Games kit. Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced him alongside Manu Bhaker.

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The BCCI has also arranged separate accommodation for the men’s cricket team in Nagoya after concerns over the rooms provided by the organisers. The rooms reportedly did not have enough space for the players’ cricket kit bags. The women’s cricket team, meanwhile, continues to stay in accommodation arranged through the IOA.

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India’s women’s team has already reached the semi-finals after beating Japan by eight wickets. Shree Charani took four wickets before Shafali Verma smashed an unbeaten 40 off 15 balls to help India chase 58 in just five overs. India will face Bangladesh on Sep 20.