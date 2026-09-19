/On This Day: Relive Yuvraj Singh’s historic 6 sixes Off Stuart Broad in T20 World Cup

Cricket, and not just T20 cricket, changed forever on this day (September 19) 19 years ago. An upbeat Indian Team was in action against England in a marquee Super 8 match of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup at Kingsmead in Durban, when India’s talismanic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh unleashed the dangerous batter in him. England had a potent attack, with Andrew Flintoff at the helm, who, however, was solely responsible for what happened later in India’s innings.

Facing a young Stuart Broad in the 19th over, a charged-up Yuvraj Singh racked up six sixes in an over – becoming the first batter in T20I cricket to achieve this feat, and second after former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs in international cricket. Gibbs entered history books for hitting six sixes in an over against the Netherlands during the 2007 ODI World Cup.

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Yuvraj started with a massive six at deep mid-wicket, before clobbering the next two in backward square leg and extra cover for clean sixes. With three sixes off the first three balls, Yuvraj geared up for more. He hammered one on the off-side off the full toss and the fifth one to deep mid-wicket. On the final ball of the over, Yuvraj went on his left knee, positioned himself and smashed it to the deep long on, completing six sixes in an over and creating a world record.

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In the next over, bowled by Flintoff, who, before Broad’s over, had been involved in a verbal spat with Yuvraj, the left-hander smashed more before departing on a game-changing 58 off just 16 balls. He also completed a record 12-ball fifty in the meantime, which is the quickest among Test-playing nations in T20Is to date.