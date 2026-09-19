/IIT Bombay student dies by suicide, was caught seeking AI help during exams

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Powai Campus, Mumbai is back in news after a second-year student died by suicide on Friday evening. It is being reported he was caught using a mobile phone during an examination after which he took the extreme step. This is the third suicide in six months at the campus.

Identified as Sahil Wakode, the Department of Energy Science and Engineering student uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers during the examination, according to the institute.

The officials of the institute said that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student and the matter was discussed with him. He was also assured by by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured that the incident would not adversely

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Following his meeting, Wakode returned to his room and later in the evening he was found dead in his room.

IIT Bombay issued a statement in which it said, "The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities."

Students hold protest

The death of Wakode led to protests at the IIT Powai campus. The students allege that the institute is hiding facts was not revealing the complete truth surrounding the incident.

The protesting students are demanding a thorough probe into the incident and alleged the authorities are not focusing on their mental health concerns.

"The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities,” the authorities said amid protests by students.

Heavy security was deployed on campus to control the situation as discussions were held between students and the administration.